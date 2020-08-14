Advertisement

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - This weekend is expected to be a big fishing weekend in Sneads Ferry as anglers gear up for the Sneads Ferry King Mackerel Fishing Tournament.

This the 29th year for the tournament which is organized by the Sneads Ferry Rotary Club. The event kicks off at New River Marina in Sneads Ferry.

People register on Friday for the contest, with fishing starting early Saturday morning.

The event involves men, women, and children with the tournament benefiting local projects, like providing Christmas gifts and holiday food for families in need.

Organizers hope to have 100 boats in the water on Saturday. The tournament Director Robert “Bob” McLaughlin said it’s a great family weekend.

“Great opportunity for family involvement because we do recognize senior angular lady angular and children,” said McLaughlin.

There are 40-thousand dollars in prizes up for grabs in the Sneads Ferry King Mackerel Fishing Tournament. People can still register for the tournament at the attached link. https://sfkmt.com/

