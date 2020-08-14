Seashore duck blind permits available for 2020-2021 hunting season

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Lookout National Seashore officials will continue a lottery system for applicants to select locations for duck hunting blinds. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system is a two-step system this year.

Superintendent Jeff West said duck hunters must first register for the lottery on Recreation.gov, and then select a duck blind location in person at the Harkers Island Visitor Center during a scheduled appointment time awarded through the lottery.

The lottery will take place online at Recreation.gov from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25.

West said applicants must pay a $10.00 registration fee to enter the lottery and those randomly selected will be notified by email on Friday, August 28 to select your duck blind location.

Applicant must present valid NC Driver’s License, NC Hunting License, and a signed Federal Duck Stamp or email showing the purchase receipt of a Federal Duck E-Stamp. Applicants without these three documents will not be allowed to select duck blind locations or issued a permit.

After the lottery is complete, the remaining spaces will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but permits are not issued on holidays.

Applicants may select a maximum of two blinds. There is a $50.00 permit fee for the 1st blind and a $25.00 for the second blind. Additional information, including commercial hunting requirements, is available at www.nps.gov/calo.

