Advertisement

Seashore duck blind permits available for 2020-2021 hunting season

Changes to duck blind permit system due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Cape Lookout Duck Blind Permits
Cape Lookout Duck Blind Permits(Cape Lookout)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Lookout National Seashore officials will continue a lottery system for applicants to select locations for duck hunting blinds. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system is a two-step system this year.  

Superintendent Jeff West said duck hunters must first register for the lottery on Recreation.gov, and then select a duck blind location in person at the Harkers Island Visitor Center during a scheduled appointment time awarded through the lottery.

The lottery will take place online at Recreation.gov from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25.

West said applicants must pay a $10.00 registration fee to enter the lottery and those randomly selected will be notified by email on Friday, August 28 to select your duck blind location.

Applicant must present valid NC Driver’s License, NC Hunting License, and a signed Federal Duck Stamp or email showing the purchase receipt of a Federal Duck E-Stamp. Applicants without these three documents will not be allowed to select duck blind locations or issued a permit.

After the lottery is complete, the remaining spaces will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but permits are not issued on holidays.

Applicants may select a maximum of two blinds. There is a $50.00 permit fee for the 1st blind and a $25.00 for the second blind. Additional information, including commercial hunting requirements, is available at www.nps.gov/calo.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One Marine killed, another injured in car crash

Updated: 30 minutes ago
One Marine is dead and another injured after a late-night car accident near Havelock.

News

Greenville man facing felony stalking charges

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Greenville man remains in jail after police charged him with three counts of felony stalking.

News

Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Education Appreciation Week

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Education Appreciation Week

News

Pitt County criminal court reopens Friday after COVID-19 case

Updated: 43 minutes ago
All Pitt County courts will resume on Friday after some were closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Latest News

News

Carteret County Schools using airless spray guns to disinfect buses

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Officials with Carteret County Schools are showing off their tools to disinfect the district’s buses.

News

Onslow County EMS receives national award

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Onslow County EMS Department is receiving recognition for its innovation and patient care with a prestigious national award.

News

Researches working to protect shark population, food sources in North Carolina

Updated: 53 minutes ago
With 50 species of sharks that can be found right in North Carolina waters, researches are working hard to protect the ocean’s top predators and their food sources.

News

Congressman tours Kinston plant, shares thoughts on passing of Washington mayor

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Representative Greg Murphy talked about the death of Washington Mayor Mac Hodges while touring Sanderson Farms processing plant in Kinston on Thursday

News

Kinston bar changes business, plans to open this weekend

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Since Governor Roy Cooper’s extension of phase 2 last week, bars like The Office in Kinston have been unable to open.

News

James Sprunt Community College holds drive-thru graduation for the class of 2020

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The James Sprunt Community College class of 2020 is finally getting the degree they worked so hard for.