Saving Graces: Tigger

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Tigger.

Volunteers say Tigger has a sweet disposition and purrs like a jet engine. He also gets along well with other cats and children.

They say he is a highly accomplished hunter of jingly ball toys and will protect you from any loose hair ties that might roam your house.

For more information on how to adopt Tigger

