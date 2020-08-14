Advertisement

Program helps new teachers prepare for upcoming school year

By Stacia Strong
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The new school year is almost here, and the idea of setting up a classroom and curriculum can be overwhelming for a first time teacher who is also dealing with challenges from COVID-19, that’s where the Beginning Teachers’ Cottage comes in to play.

Program helps new teachers get set up for success in the classroom
Program helps new teachers get set up for success in the classroom(witn)

The teachers cottage, next to Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern, works on two different fronts to help set a newer teacher up for success. The program has mentors that help walk a teacher through everything they will need and is there for an educator whenever they need a little extra help.

Mentor’s like Taejon Owens, say helping a teacher be successful is a great sense of pride. “We do not take our jobs lightly, we’re here for the teachers through email or text or they can schedule a meeting with us so we can go to their classrooms or they can come to the cottage and meet with us,” said Owens.

But the cottage also offers something else for teachers while they are in their first few years, free school supplies.

For educators like, Third grade teacher Rodnesha Minor, that helping hand takes some of the financial burden away when it come to setting up their classrooms.

“It helps me save a lot of money, I’ve had to put a lot of money into my classroom to ensure my students are successful and this cottage a tremendous job with all of the resources they give for beginning teachers,” said Minor.

All of this was made possible this year after the cottage received a $25,000 dollar grant from the Harold Bates foundation, that money fully funded the supplies teachers will need. The supplies are free to these new educators but they must earn what’s called ‘light bulbs’ to be able to shop. The ‘light bulbs’ are given out by mentors for all of the extra things a teacher does and they can be exchanged for anything they might need from technology all the way down to smaller items like markers and sticky notes.

