No big changes with Josephine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Josephine remains weak and disorganized Friday morning. The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the WNW at 15-20 mph.

Tropical storm Josephine is expected to stay well off the U.S. coastline (WITN)

The National Hurricane Center currently expects the storm to experience strong wind sheer over the weekend, weakening the Josephine back to a tropical depression early next week. While the track and intensity forecast are good news for North Carolina, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on the storm over the coming days for any shifts in track and intensity.

