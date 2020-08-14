Advertisement

No big changes with Josephine

The storm track continues to stay well offshore of the U.S. coastline.
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Josephine remains weak and disorganized Friday morning. The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the WNW at 15-20 mph.

Tropical storm Josephine is expected to stay well off the U.S. coastline
Tropical storm Josephine is expected to stay well off the U.S. coastline(WITN)

The National Hurricane Center currently expects the storm to experience strong wind sheer over the weekend, weakening the Josephine back to a tropical depression early next week. While the track and intensity forecast are good news for North Carolina, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on the storm over the coming days for any shifts in track and intensity.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: More afternoon showers on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Widespread showers and a few storms will fire back up Friday afternoon.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-13-2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 8-13-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- August 11, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- August 11, 2020

Hurricane

National Hurricane Center increases tropical forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
After the busiest start to the season on record, NOAA has adjusted the tropical outlook.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT

Weather

Researchers discover link between airflow over Asia and Atlantic hurricanes

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
A team of researchers at the University of Iowa has uncovered a correlation between the East Asia Subtropical Jet Stream and hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-7-2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-7-2020

Hurricane

Isaias: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Pamlico County

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A tornado with max winds of 100 mph was confirmed in Pamlico County.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-6-2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT