No big changes with Josephine
The storm track continues to stay well offshore of the U.S. coastline.
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Josephine remains weak and disorganized Friday morning. The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the WNW at 15-20 mph.
The National Hurricane Center currently expects the storm to experience strong wind sheer over the weekend, weakening the Josephine back to a tropical depression early next week. While the track and intensity forecast are good news for North Carolina, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on the storm over the coming days for any shifts in track and intensity.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.