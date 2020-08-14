Perdue Farms donates money and food to Bertie County tornado relief

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Perdue Farms is donating money and food to help families in Bertie County recover from the deadly EF-3 tornado that destroyed a community in Windsor.

$10,000 to the Albemarle Area United Way and 45,000 pounds of protein to the Food Bank of the Albemarle to assist with ongoing recovery efforts in Bertie County following the deadly EF-3 tornado spawned by Tropical Storm Isaias.

The donations are part of Perdue’s companywide hunger relief initiative, “Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors®”.

Perdue’s donation of 45,000 pounds of protein will provide meals to families in need. In addition, the Franklin P. and Arthur W Perdue Foundation, the company’s charitable giving arm, donated $10,000 to the Albemarle Area United Way in support of the relief efforts.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with gratitude for the support of Perdue Farms in response to the tornado that severely impacted our county. The joint support of Perdue and the Albemarle Area United Way for our neighbors who have lost so much is a wonderful example of how committed partners can truly make a difference,” said Ron Wesson, chairman of the Bertie County Board of Commissioners.

The twister ripped through a mobile home community near Windsor killing two people and injuring dozens of others, leaving many families homeless.

“We sincerely appreciate Perdue Farms’ rapid response and support for the Food Bank and our partner agencies in Bertie County,” said Liz Reasoner, executive director of Food Bank of the Albemarle.

Bertie County is home to Perdue Farms’ operations that employee more than 3,700 workers. “The losses endured by so many, including some of our associates and their families, are heartbreaking,” said Frank Koekoek, director of Perdue operations in Lewiston.

