Advertisement

North Carolina celebrates World Mask Week with some of its lowest case counts in months

North Carolina has reported some its lowest numbers of new coronavirus cases in months this week. But Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says there’s a new and concerning factor.
(MGN)
By Liam Collins
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The curve is flattening in North Carolina, and health officials say Gov. Roy Cooper’s June mask mandate is part of the reason why.

After months of reporting some of the highest numbers of new coronavirus cases, North Carolina has reported some of its lowest numbers of cases this week.

“We’re still seeing positive cases, even here in Jones County,” said County Health Director Wesley Smith. “I think we’re seeing some leveling and that’s what we’re seeing from the state level, as well.”

Smith says data show the state’s low numbers of new reported cases can be tied back to the state’s mask mandate in June.

“There has been an increase in people that are wearing cloth face masks,” said Smith. “They are more available now for people to have access.”

But this week, confusion over the state’s reporting data. The state confirmed a data error that resulted in a testing overcount of 200,000.

“As we brought those systems together, the manual processing and the electronic process, that’s when our team noticed the discrepancy in the data that LabCorp was providing,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen. “They were providing us two different numbers on each day.”

NC COVID-19 Update

Governor Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force share updates on COVID-19.

Posted by WITN-TV on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Even with the state’s declining numbers of new cases, the Tar Heel state remains in phase two of re-opening until at least the beginning of September. Cohen says that’s right on time for a possible new threat in the fight against the pandemic.

“As we go into the fall, also, it’s the start of flu season,” said Cohen. “Then, we start to have two viral illnesses out there that could have severe impacts on our population.”

Smith says there’s no magic number he’d like to see for the state to move into the next phase of re-opening, but he would like to see a more regional approach to tackling the pandemic.

“I just think it makes more sense,” said Smith. “Seeing how the numbers are going in particular regions or particular counties and relaxing those counties that are not experiencing the major outbreaks the increase in the numbers. They should be allowed to open up some of these businesses.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Popcorn sales prove popular at Washington movie theater closed during pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Nikki Hauser
You still can’t watch a movie at theaters in NC due to COVID-19, but at a theater in Washington, you can still pick up a favorite movie time treat.

News

Lenoir County Schools ready for virtual learning

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Schools is set to go fully virtual for the first nine weeks as kids start the new year next week.

News

24-hour school prayer walk underway in the East

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Kicking off at noon Friday, a 24-hour prayer walk started around the high school, middle and elementary school campuses in Farmville.

News

Perdue Farms donates money and food to Bertie County tornado relief

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Perdue Farms is donating money and food to help families in Bertie County recover from the deadly EF-3 tornado that destroyed a community in Windsor.

News

Program helps new teachers prepare for upcoming school year

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The new school year is almost here, and the idea of setting up a classroom and curriculum can be overwhelming for a first time teacher who is also dealing with challenges from COVID-19, that’s where the Beginning Teachers’ Cottage comes in to play.

Latest News

News

Sneads Ferry King Mackerel Fishing Tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
This weekend is expected to be a big fishing weekend in Sneads Ferry as anglers gear up for the Sneads Ferry King Mackerel Fishing Tournament.

News

United Way of Onslow holds Stuff the Bus event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
United Way of Onslow held its annual Stuff the Bus event. The event raises donations of school supplies for students in Onslow County who need them.

News

UNC-Chapel Hill sees two COVID outbreaks in reopened dorms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill announced it has identified two clusters of the coronavirus on campus in its first week of fall classes.

News

Nash County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a deadly shooting.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Tropical Storm Kyle forms, Josephine tacking away

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Tropical storm Kyle officially formed Friday evening. It poses no threat to ENC