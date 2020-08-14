North Carolina celebrates World Mask Week with some of its lowest case counts in months

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The curve is flattening in North Carolina, and health officials say Gov. Roy Cooper’s June mask mandate is part of the reason why.

After months of reporting some of the highest numbers of new coronavirus cases, North Carolina has reported some of its lowest numbers of cases this week.

“We’re still seeing positive cases, even here in Jones County,” said County Health Director Wesley Smith. “I think we’re seeing some leveling and that’s what we’re seeing from the state level, as well.”

Smith says data show the state’s low numbers of new reported cases can be tied back to the state’s mask mandate in June.

“There has been an increase in people that are wearing cloth face masks,” said Smith. “They are more available now for people to have access.”

But this week, confusion over the state’s reporting data. The state confirmed a data error that resulted in a testing overcount of 200,000.

“As we brought those systems together, the manual processing and the electronic process, that’s when our team noticed the discrepancy in the data that LabCorp was providing,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen. “They were providing us two different numbers on each day.”

Even with the state’s declining numbers of new cases, the Tar Heel state remains in phase two of re-opening until at least the beginning of September. Cohen says that’s right on time for a possible new threat in the fight against the pandemic.

“As we go into the fall, also, it’s the start of flu season,” said Cohen. “Then, we start to have two viral illnesses out there that could have severe impacts on our population.”

Smith says there’s no magic number he’d like to see for the state to move into the next phase of re-opening, but he would like to see a more regional approach to tackling the pandemic.

“I just think it makes more sense,” said Smith. “Seeing how the numbers are going in particular regions or particular counties and relaxing those counties that are not experiencing the major outbreaks the increase in the numbers. They should be allowed to open up some of these businesses.”

