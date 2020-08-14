Advertisement

Nash County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

Officials say this death is being investigated as a homicide.
Officials say this death is being investigated as a homicide.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a deadly shooting.

On Thursday around 8:45 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a person that had been shot at a residence on US 301 in Whitakers.

Deputies found a man lying in the backyard of the home suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

They say the victim’s girlfriend and two small children were inside, however, they did not witness the shooting, but discovered the man lying in the backyard.

At this time there are no suspsect.

Anyone with information can contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

