Marshall-ECU football game rescheduled for Sept. 12

(WITN)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – The non-conference football game between Marshall and East Carolina, originally set to be played August 29 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.

East Carolina and Marshall both have Sept. 12 as an open date on its schedule to make logistics of moving the contest possible. The Pirates previously had a road contest at South Carolina booked that day, while Marshall was set to host Pittsburgh in Huntington.

“I appreciate Mike Hamrick and Marshall for working with us to move the game,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “We continue to work with university, local and state health officials for guidance on fans in attendance. We will communicate with Pirate Nation in a timely manner when more information becomes available.”

A specific kickoff time and any television broadcast information for the mid-September matchup will be announced when determined.

Potential schedule change announcements involving other ECU athletic teams will be released when finalized.

