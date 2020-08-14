Jim’s Forecast: More afternoon showers on Friday

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Friday

More of the same on tap Friday. Scattered showers and storms will dot the radar from midday through the evening hours. Rain chances will be around 60% with brief downpours capable of putting down a quick inch to two inches of rainfall. The severe weather threat remains low with the occasion thunderstorm mixed in with the rest of the rain. High temperatures on Friday will be dependent on the amount of sun, but average highs will be in the upper 80s. The saturated air mass will make the mid 80° highs feel like the mid 90s.

Saturday & Sunday

A boundary is set to drop into the area on Saturday and pull up stationary this weekend. A few low pressure systems will ride this boundary and bring rain back to the area. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The unsettled pattern will be with us through the start of next week as well.