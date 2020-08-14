Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: More afternoon showers on Friday

A few showers will be possible in the morning, otherwise more rain in the afternoon
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Friday

More of the same on tap Friday. Scattered showers and storms will dot the radar from midday through the evening hours. Rain chances will be around 60% with brief downpours capable of putting down a quick inch to two inches of rainfall. The severe weather threat remains low with the occasion thunderstorm mixed in with the rest of the rain. High temperatures on Friday will be dependent on the amount of sun, but average highs will be in the upper 80s. The saturated air mass will make the mid 80° highs feel like the mid 90s.

Saturday & Sunday

A boundary is set to drop into the area on Saturday and pull up stationary this weekend. A few low pressure systems will ride this boundary and bring rain back to the area. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The unsettled pattern will be with us through the start of next week as well.

Latest News

Hurricane

Positive track trends keep Joesphine away from ENC

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Josephine is expected to track north of the northern Caribbean Islands this weekend.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-13-2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 8-13-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- August 11, 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- August 11, 2020

Hurricane

National Hurricane Center increases tropical forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
After the busiest start to the season on record, NOAA has adjusted the tropical outlook.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT

Weather

Researchers discover link between airflow over Asia and Atlantic hurricanes

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
A team of researchers at the University of Iowa has uncovered a correlation between the East Asia Subtropical Jet Stream and hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-7-2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-7-2020

Hurricane

Isaias: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Pamlico County

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A tornado with max winds of 100 mph was confirmed in Pamlico County.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-6-2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT