Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Education Appreciation Week

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the work of local school employees during what it’s calling Education Appreciation Week.

This is the sixth year for the celebration and the chamber normally recognizes educators with a luncheon, but that’s not possible this year because of COVID-19.

This year, people from local businesses are visiting schools, setting up banners, balloons, and food for Pitt County Schools’ employees.

Kate Teel, President/C.E.O., Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce says, “They are appreciated. The business community recognizes their hard work and wants to support the work they continue to do to educate our youth and our future leadership.”

The chamber is also working with Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County on a school supply drive.

Education Appreciation Week kicked off Tuesday with elementary schools, Wednesday at middle schools, and will wrap up this Friday celebrating high school educators.

