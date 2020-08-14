Advertisement

Greenville City Council donates property for Habitat for Humanity house

New Habitat home to be built at 709 Vanderbilt Lane in Greenville
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County(Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - During Thursday's virtual Greenville City Council meeting, council members voted unanimously to donate city-owned property to Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.

Habitat leaders plan to build a single-family home on the property at 709 Vanderbilt Lane in Greenville. The organization has agreed to construct an affordable single-family home that will meet the city’s new home standards. The appraised value of the lot is $7,500.

City leaders said Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County intends to use a minimum of $80,000-$90,000 of its resources to construct the home.

The organization partnered with the city’s housing division to complete the transaction, which they say aligns with one of the city’s priorities of providing affordable homeownership opportunities to low to moderate-income families in the West Greenville Certified Redevelopment Area.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weather Authority Forecast 8-14-2020

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast 8-14-2020

News

Friends and family gather for funeral for 5-year-old Wilson boy shot and killed

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Amber Lake
A five-year-old boy who was shot to death last weekend in Wilson was laid to rest Thursday night.

News

Seashore duck blind permits available for 2020-2021 hunting season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Seashore duck blind permits available for the 2020-2021 hunting season

News

One Marine killed, another injured in car crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
One Marine is dead and another injured after a late-night car accident near Havelock.

Latest News

News

Greenville man facing felony stalking charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Greenville man remains in jail after police charged him with three counts of felony stalking.

News

Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Education Appreciation Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Education Appreciation Week

News

Pitt County criminal court reopens Friday after COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
All Pitt County courts will resume on Friday after some were closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

News

Carteret County Schools using airless spray guns to disinfect buses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Officials with Carteret County Schools are showing off their tools to disinfect the district’s buses.

News

Onslow County EMS receives national award

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Onslow County EMS Department is receiving recognition for its innovation and patient care with a prestigious national award.

News

Researches working to protect shark population, food sources in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
With 50 species of sharks that can be found right in North Carolina waters, researches are working hard to protect the ocean’s top predators and their food sources.