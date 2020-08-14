Greenville City Council donates property for Habitat for Humanity house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - During Thursday's virtual Greenville City Council meeting, council members voted unanimously to donate city-owned property to Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.

Habitat leaders plan to build a single-family home on the property at 709 Vanderbilt Lane in Greenville. The organization has agreed to construct an affordable single-family home that will meet the city’s new home standards. The appraised value of the lot is $7,500.

City leaders said Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County intends to use a minimum of $80,000-$90,000 of its resources to construct the home.

The organization partnered with the city’s housing division to complete the transaction, which they say aligns with one of the city’s priorities of providing affordable homeownership opportunities to low to moderate-income families in the West Greenville Certified Redevelopment Area.

