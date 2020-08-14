Four charged in assault of teenager in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four men are behind bars after deputies say they severely beat a teenager on Tuesday.

Alex King, 20, of Mount Olive, Robert Nelms, 20, from Albertson, Antonio Garcia, 18, from Albertson, and Jorge Alfaro, 19, from Seven Springs were all charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Duplin County deputies say it happened on Drummersville Road in the Albertson area of the county. They found the 19-year-old had been beaten about the face and head, and deputies had to revive him using CPR until EMS arrived.

The four men are jailed all on $150,000 bonds.

