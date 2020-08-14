Advertisement

Elections board member in Stokes County arrested on child sex charges

Mabe arrested on child sex charges(Forsyth Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police arrested a county elections board member on child sex charges.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said today that 63-year-old Harold Lester Mabe, a member of the Stokes County Board of Elections, was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

Mabe is charged with 12 counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult. The SBI said an investigation started last week at the request of the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were available. Mabe was issued a 1 million dollar secured bond.

