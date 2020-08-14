Advertisement

ECU Athletics COVID-19 Update: 1,212 tests, 26 positive

(WITN)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Out of 1,212 coronavirus tests conducted among ECU athletics staff, coaches and student-athletes, 26 have come back positive, WITN Sports confirmed with ECU athletics Friday afternoon.

26 out of 1,212 comes out to a little more than two percent.

Statewide, the positive rate for coronavirus tests is around six percent.

Those 26 ECU athletics personnel are now in isolation, according to ECU athletics.

The ECU athletics department said it will not release any more details about those who have tested positive, including which sports they may be associated with at ECU.

