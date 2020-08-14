Congressman tours Kinston plant, shares thoughts on passing of Washington mayor

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Representative Greg Murphy talked about the death of Washington Mayor Mac Hodges while touring Sanderson Farms processing plant in Kinston on Thursday. Murphy says Mayor Hodges was truly one of a kind, and his death is a tragic loss for Eastern Carolina.

The congressman was visiting Sanderson Farms processing plant to learn about the challenges of operating the plant during the COVID-19 pandemic and the successes it had controlling the spread of the virus.

“Food is an essential part of living, and you know we need to have our production facilities going. And they literally have been a perfect example of how to provide a safe environment for employees but also produce a product that America needs,” said Murphy.

Murphy said he was pleased to see the plant has been using social distancing, temperature checks, and quarantine procedures for positive employees and those in close contact with that employee.

The congressman said he hopes other industries follow similar safety protocols.

