Advertisement

Congressman tours Kinston plant, shares thoughts on passing of Washington mayor

Congressman Murphy tours Processing plant
Congressman Murphy tours Processing plant(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Representative Greg Murphy talked about the death of Washington Mayor Mac Hodges while touring Sanderson Farms processing plant in Kinston on Thursday. Murphy says Mayor Hodges was truly one of a kind, and his death is a tragic loss for Eastern Carolina.

The congressman was visiting Sanderson Farms processing plant to learn about the challenges of operating the plant during the COVID-19 pandemic and the successes it had controlling the spread of the virus.

“Food is an essential part of living, and you know we need to have our production facilities going. And they literally have been a perfect example of how to provide a safe environment for employees but also produce a product that America needs,” said Murphy.

Murphy said he was pleased to see the plant has been using social distancing, temperature checks, and quarantine procedures for positive employees and those in close contact with that employee.

The congressman said he hopes other industries follow similar safety protocols.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

James Sprunt Community College holds drive-thru graduation for the class of 2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
James Sprunt Community College holds drive-thru graduation for the class of 2020. A traditional ceremony was supposed to be held in May, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Kinston bar changes business, plans to open this weekend

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser and Dave Jordan
'The Office' will provide food and relinquish liquor license in order to open.

News

Greenville police officers give out school supplies

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Greenville police officers give out school supplies outside local barbershop

News

Onslow County EMS receives national award

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Onslow County EMS Department is receiving recognition for its innovation and patient care with a prestigious national award.

Latest News

News

Community college offers free courses to area high school students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The start of the fall semester is just a few days away for students at Craven Community College. But before the first day of school, the college is reminding area high school students of a program that allows them to take college courses for free.

News

Funeral services Thursday evening for 5-year-old shot to death in Wilson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

News

Pitt County criminal court reopen Friday after COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
All Pitt County courts will resume on Friday after some were closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

News

Researches working to protect shark population, food sources in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
50 species of sharks can be found right here in North Carolina waters.

News

Work continues during hurricane season to protect town of Oriental from future storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Work continues during hurricane season to protect town of Oriental from future storms

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Tropical downpours through midnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Widespread showers and a few storms on tap today, some with very heavy rain.