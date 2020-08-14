Advertisement

Cohen’s book foreword: Trump ‘wouldn’t mind if I was dead’

This file combination photo shows President Donald Trump and attorney Michael Cohen. Cohen’s memoir about Trump will be released Sept. 8, 2020, by Skyhorse Publishing, which confirmed the news Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, to The Associated Press.
This file combination photo shows President Donald Trump and attorney Michael Cohen. Cohen’s memoir about Trump will be released Sept. 8, 2020, by Skyhorse Publishing, which confirmed the news Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, to The Associated Press.(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen’s memoir about President Donald Trump will be released Sept. 8 by Skyhorse Publishing, which confirmed the news Thursday to The Associated Press. The book is called “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

“‘Disloyal' is the most devastating business and political horror story of the century,” according to a Skyhorse statement shared with the AP. “It is a story that you haven’t read in newspapers, or on social media, or watched on television. These are accounts that only someone who worked for Trump around the clock for a decade — not a few months or even a couple of years — could know.”

Earlier in the day, Cohen had released the book’s foreword, writing of his estranged former boss, “He wouldn’t mind if I was dead.” He did not list a publisher for the book and, as of midday Thursday, it was not listed on Amazon.com or Barnes & Noble.com.

Cohen is completing the last two years of a three-year prison sentence at home after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress. He was released from prison in May amid coronavirus fears, only to be returned in July after making it known that he planned to publish “Disloyal.” The U.S. government dropped its effort to silence Cohen late last month after an agreement was reached between government lawyers and Cohen attorney Danya Perry that lifted a ban on Cohen speaking publicly.

Cohen’s charges stemmed from his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from speaking out about their alleged extramarital affairs with Trump, who has denied the affairs. He has said that Trump directed him to make the payments.

Skyhorse has a history of taking on books by controversial public figures, including a memoir this spring by Woody Allen that had been dropped by Hachette Book Group.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Seashore duck blind permits available for 2020-2021 hunting season

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Seashore duck blind permits available for the 2020-2021 hunting season

National

Officials: U.S. seizes Iranian gas heading for Venezuela

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela, U.S. officials said Thursday, as it steps up its campaign of maximum pressure against the two heavily sanctioned allies.

News

One Marine killed, another injured in car crash

Updated: 30 minutes ago
One Marine is dead and another injured after a late-night car accident near Havelock.

News

Greenville man facing felony stalking charges

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Greenville man remains in jail after police charged him with three counts of felony stalking.

News

Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Education Appreciation Week

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce celebrates Education Appreciation Week

Latest News

News

Pitt County criminal court reopens Friday after COVID-19 case

Updated: 43 minutes ago
All Pitt County courts will resume on Friday after some were closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

News

Carteret County Schools using airless spray guns to disinfect buses

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Officials with Carteret County Schools are showing off their tools to disinfect the district’s buses.

News

Onslow County EMS receives national award

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Onslow County EMS Department is receiving recognition for its innovation and patient care with a prestigious national award.

News

Researches working to protect shark population, food sources in North Carolina

Updated: 52 minutes ago
With 50 species of sharks that can be found right in North Carolina waters, researches are working hard to protect the ocean’s top predators and their food sources.

News

Congressman tours Kinston plant, shares thoughts on passing of Washington mayor

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Representative Greg Murphy talked about the death of Washington Mayor Mac Hodges while touring Sanderson Farms processing plant in Kinston on Thursday