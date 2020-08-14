Carteret County Schools using airless spray guns to disinfect buses

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials with Carteret County Schools are showing off their tools to disinfect the district’s buses.

They’ll be using an airless spray gun to clean the vehicles.

A trained worker will start spraying in the back of the bus and work up to the front.

The disinfectant will then air-dry.

No one else will be on the bus when the cleaner is being used.

Richard Taylor, Assistant Superintendent for Carteret County Schools says, “We have done a lot of research and we feel good about the product that we purchased and the materials we have and keeping our kids and staff safe is the most important thing so we feel good about that.”

Students will be screened before boarding buses.

Officials are encouraging parents to wait with their children so the students can go home if they do not pass the screening.

