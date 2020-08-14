Agriculture workers get protective equipment to slow spread of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmers in several counties across our state will receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and others from the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

Pitt County is just one of 31 counties in North Carolina to get the Personal Protective Equipment that will be given to agriculture workers.

Workers received cloth and surgical masks, hand sanitizer, and educational materials to slow the spread of the virus.

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service will distribute the PPE to the workers. At the Pitt County Extension Center, employees passed out materials to around 20 different farm and agriculture operations.

Surgical masks were given for the workers; while the cloth masks were intended for the workers to give to family members.

Extension Center staff said the Latin-X community makes up 9.6 percent of North Carolina’s population but 44% of coronavirus cases in the state.

Leigh Guth is the Pitt County Cooperative Extension Director and said it’s important to protect our farmers. Thermometers and Oxygen meters will also be given out at a later date.

More than 900,000 masks and other protective supplies are being distributed across North Carolina.

