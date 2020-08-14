Advertisement

A Little Bit of Sunshine: Four-legged reunions and friendships

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on August 14:

Liz’s Choice:

It doesn’t get much cuter than Marcelo and his new best friend, a tiny chihuahua named Mini! Marcelo was afraid of dogs, but Mini certainly helped him overcome that.

Reports say Mini was adopted by a family in Arkansas and it didn’t take long for the family to realize Marcelo’s fear. They say he screamed whenever he was near Mini at first, but now they are best friends!

A video has circulated on social media of the two what’s also cool is Marcelo was adopted, so Mini and him settled into their new family together.

Jim’s Choice:

A miracle dog survived nine days in the Washington wild before returning back home.

Penny was on a backpacking trip in northern Washington when his owner unleashed her when they went to cool off in a lake. Within moments, Penny had reportedly began chasing a rock and went out of sight.

Search crews used a drone, even a psychic to see if Penny was still alive, but had no luck. Then, a miracle happened.

Nine days later, Penny was found by a woman heading to the mountain and reunited with her family.

Austin’s Choice:

Homecomings don’t get much more heartfelt than this.

Taija Lynn Horne was understandably panicked when her SUV was stolen in Arlington, Texas. Inside that vehicle, was her dog, Charlotte.

Horne says Charlotte is a 10 year old therapy dog. She was so distraught, she offered a $7,500 reward for Charlotte’s return.

That wasn’t necessary because police found the SUV and Wiggly Charlotte safely with it.

Horne was reunited with her best friend who can now go back to helping veterans and first responders.

