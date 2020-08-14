Advertisement

10 months later troopers still looking for driver that killed Mount Olive man

Currie Brock
Currie Brock(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers are hoping new information comes in to help them arrest those responsible for killing a Mount Olive man ten months ago.

Currie Brock was standing on Summerlin Crossroad Road near Tram Road in Duplin County back on October 13th when he was struck by a vehicle around 2:45 a.m.

Trooper Paul Howard said at first they thought due to the man’s injuries he was hit by a tractor-trailer, but troopers have reviewed surveillance cameras and didn’t find a tractor-trailer driving through the intersection.

The trooper is hoping that someone may have seen something that could help them make an arrest in the deadly hit and run case.

If you have any information on who killed the 28-year-old man, call the Highway Patrol office in Duplin County at 910-296-1311.

