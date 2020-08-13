Work continues during hurricane season to protect town of Oriental from future storms

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WITN) - In the midst of hurricane season, crews are working on the Whittaker Pointe Shoreline Restoration Project in Oriental to rebuild a natural peninsula between the Neuse River and Whittaker Creek. Oriental town leaders said the $2-million project will protect millions of dollars in property from future storms.

The property includes 288 residential and business properties, including five marinas and two boatyards, according to Town Manager Diane Miller. After hurricanes Matthew and Florence, the landmass had eroded from about 18 acres down to six acres, leaving properties vulnerable. Miller said, erosion also caused more sludge and dirt in the creek channel and made it difficult for boats to access waterfront homes, marinas, boatyards, and other businesses - all critical to the local economy.

N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services partnered with the town, providing nearly $500,000 toward the $2-million project.

“This is a great example of how local, state, and federal partnerships can have a bigger impact for citizens and our natural resources,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

Troxler added, “The Department’s $456,000 match to federal funds means $12.7 million of property will be protected once again through shoreline restoration. It is one of the first of several Hurricane Florence disaster response projects the Department is partnering to fund across the state through the Emergency Watershed Protection program.”

North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund a significant portion of the project. The Emergency Watershed Protection program used federal dollars to pay 75% of the project’s construction costs. NCDA&CS’s Soil and Water Conservation Division coordinated to pay the remaining 25% of the grant to Oriental.

Miller said the town would have never been able to pay the 25% match and especially would not be able to afford the entire project. She said the project is about 60% complete and that finding multiple funding sources was key to making the project happen.

