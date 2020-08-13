Advertisement

Tropical Storm Josephine Forms

The storm track continues to stay well offshore of the U.S. coastline.
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression Eleven has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Josephine. Josephine is expected to track north of the Leeward Islands this weekend, eventually turning more northward early next week.

The storm is still expected to track well off the U.S. coast.
The storm is still expected to track well off the U.S. coast.(WITN)

The National Hurricane Center currently expects the storm to experience strong wind sheer over the weekend, weakening the Josephine back to a tropical depression early next week. While the track and intensity forecast are good news for North Carolina, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on the storm over the coming days for any shifts in track and intensity.

Eastern N.C. is not expected to see any impacts from this storm through Monday.

