Taste & odor problems explained for Martin County water

(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials are hoping to get taste and order problems soon resolved that they blame on Hurricane Isaias.

The Martin County Regional Water and Sewer Authority says the hurricane stirred up an area of slow-moving, stagnant water that mixed into the Roanoke River. The river is the system’s raw source for water.

MCRWASA says that stagnant water deposited organic compounds into their main water source, causing the taste and odor problems in Williamston, along with the Bear Grass and Farm Life areas of the county.

Changes were made in the treatment process on Tuesday correcting the problem. The county and Williamston have been flushing their water systems to force out all of the remaining water that smells and tastes bad.

Officials say the flushing will take a few days to complete.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

