Pitt County DSS observes National Child Support Awareness month.

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - August is National Child Support Awareness month.

Wednesday, officials at the Pitt County Department of Social Services talked about how they’re working every day to help ensure all children in the community receive the financial and parental support they’re entitled to.

Due to COVID-19, public awareness events will not take place like in previous years.

However, Pitt TV, along with the Pitt County website and social media accounts, are featuring special child support awareness graphics and information material.

Michele McCorkle with Pitt County Social Services says, “The main thing we wanted to communicate was there are options that they can get these services online. And for the individuals who don’t have access to a computer there is a 1 800 number that you can call and they will mail you an application.”

If you need to pay child support you can call 1-800-992-9547. You can also visit ncchildsupport.com to apply online.

