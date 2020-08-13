Onslow County EMS receives national award

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County EMS Department is receiving recognition for its innovation and patient care with a prestigious national award.

The National Association of EMT and EMS World Magazine awarded the Onslow County EMS Department the Dick Ferneau National EMS System of the Year.

The award recognizes the department for work in trauma care, combating the opiate crisis, and heart attack, and stroke care. It also recognizes their partnership with the U.S. Navy to train corpsmen on emergency medicine.

The award is given to one EMS system a year in the United States and named after Dick Ferneau, an EMS pioneer and inventor. Organizers usually give out the award at the EMS World Expo, but it will be given virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

