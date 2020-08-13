One Marine killed, another injured in car crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Marine is dead and another injured after a late-night car accident near Havelock.

The single-vehicle crash happened along Lake Road less than a half-mile outside Havelock, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the car, driven by 20-year-old Devon Foreman, came around a curve at a high rate of speed, ran off the road, went through a ditch, hit a tree and then overturned several times.

Foreman, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, troopers say.

A passenger, 21-year-old Ameer Palmer, was trapped in the vehicle and managed to call 911. It took rescue crews about an hour to find the crash because the car couldn’t be seen from the road.

Palmer, who troopers said was wearing a seatbelt, had an arm/shoulder injury. He was treated and released from CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Both Marines were stationed at Cherry Point.

