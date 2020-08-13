Advertisement

NCEL 08-12-20

NCEL 08-12-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pitt County DSS observes National Child Support Awareness month.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Pitt County DSS observes National Child Support Awareness month.

News

Weather Authority Forecast 8-13-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 8-13-2020

News

Washington Mayor passes away after battling COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to his daughter, Washington Mayor Mac Hodges has passed away after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

News

NCHSAA shortens seasons for all sports due to pandemic, coaches and players react

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will not play high school football this fall and all other sports will see shortened schedules

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Weak low brings increase rain chances

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Hot and humid air will lead to more afternoon thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain.

News

Washington Mayor passes away after battling COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Washington Mayor passes away after battling COVID-19

News

N.C. ‘reporting error’ fuels 200,000 COVID testing overcount

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina public health officials have announced a major reporting error in the number of coronavirus tests conducted since the start of the pandemic.

News

Pitt County Court canceled August 13 due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount says that sessions of small claims, district and superior court are canceled for August 12 due to a courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Coastal Carolina Airport adding flights

Updated: 6 hours ago
The pandemic is forcing airlines to scale back service to many cities, but one carrier is adding flights here in the east.

News

Pitt County DSS observes National Child Support Awareness month.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
August is National Child Support Awareness month.