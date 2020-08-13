Nash County deputies investigating homicide

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot inside of his own home.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded around 2:09 Thursday morning to the 3100 block of North Old Carriage Road for a man who was found unresponsive by a family member.

Once there, deputies determined the man had been shot and killed.

Investigators say the victim was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at his home on Wednesday.

It’s not known how many people were involved in the man’s death but investigators do not believe this was a random crime.

Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

If you have any information give the sheriff’s office a call at 252-459-4121.

