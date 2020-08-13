Lego sets donated to Maynard Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kids at the Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville will have the chance to build their imaginations while they work to improve their health.

The Virginia-based Little Bricks charity donated more than 100 Lego sets to the children’s hospital Wednesday morning.

Russell Cassavah, who is an ECU graduate, says he founded the charity to help keep kids imaginations active during their hospital says.

Child life specialists say it’s important that children have time to just be kids while receiving medical care and that having breaks from their treatments to have fun can make a difference in their recoveries.

Tara Tadlock, Child Life Specialist, says, “Play helps children heal. So anything that we can do to help children play like they are in an at-home environment is going to be better for their healing in the long run.”

The Lego sets come with challenges for kids of all ages.

