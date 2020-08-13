Advertisement

Kinston bar changes business, plans to open this weekend

'The Office' will provide food and relinquish liquor license in order to open.
The Office
The Office(Nikki Hauser)
By Nikki Hauser and Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Since Governor Roy Cooper’s extension of phase 2 last week, bars like The Office in Kinston have been unable to open.

In fact, The Office hasn’t officially opened its doors at all. They were going to have a grand opening in March, but that was pushed back due to COVID-19.

“As soon as we were finished with negotiations and able to get the place, then COVID hit,” explained one of the bar’s owners, Christian Lavoie.

He said it’s been difficult financially and emotionally for the past six months. “It is killing our dreams right now, it really is,” he said.

Now, Lavoie is deciding to adapt instead of waiting. His new business plan includes relinquishing the bar’s liquor license, serving only wine and beer, and offering food from their food truck every night that the bar is open.

He said the new plan will help his business and comply with current laws.

Kinston’s mayor Don Hardy said businesses like Lavoie’s are doing what they can in a difficult position with the pandemic. “Some of our businesses have done what you call the adapt, improvise, and overcome,” he explained.

Lavoie said they will only allow 50% capacity for now and enforce social distancing.

Down the road, the owner said he hopes to convert it back into a regular bar. “That was my dream,” he said. “I want to be a bar owner and hopefully we can get there one day.”

