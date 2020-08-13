Advertisement

James Sprunt Community College holds drive-thru graduation for the class of 2020

A traditional ceremony was scheduled for May, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Alayna Edwards is a 2020 graduate of the first-year cosmetology program at James Sprunt Community College.
By Liam Collins
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The James Sprunt Community College class of 2020 is finally getting the degree they worked so hard for.

J.S.C.C. held a drive-thru graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Duplin Events Center. The traditional ceremony was originally scheduled to be held on May 13, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduates were able to drive up, grab their degree, and pull off with their friends and family watching from the car.

For graduates like Alayna Edwards, the day’s been a long time coming. Edwards received her first-year certificate in cosmetology and is now a hair stylist in Jacksonville.

“There was a time when I was doing online school and everything when I didn’t know if was going to be able to do hair, even like this year,” said Edwards. “I don’t have to worry about like money, like I was when I lost my job and stuff.”

The boutique, where Edwards in the Jacksonville Mall, closed in March due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. Then, her college closed as well, raising uncertainty about whether she’d be able to follow her dream.

“It was just a lot of like doubting I guess. But um, so I’m excited that I’m finally getting to do it,” said Edwards.

Since finishing school, Edwards has gotten a temporary certificate to practice cosmetology. She’ll be taking her state board exam in September. But before then, Edwards’ and other graduates’ long and hard work is finally being rewarded.

“It was a really bad year last year for me,” said graduate Rosalba Rodriguez. “But, I did it.”

“Keep going for your goals don’t ever give up,” said graduate June Wells. “You never too old to get that education.”

