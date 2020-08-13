Advertisement

Groom gets gotten with wedding day ‘first look’ prank

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Television reporter Trevor Peters says he loves a good prank.

He pulled them for four years on his college roommate.

Well, roommate Rob got the ultimate revenge when Trevor married his college sweetheart Natalie on July 11.

You see, Natalie knew how much pressure there is on a groom to react a certain way when he sees his bride for the first time on their wedding day.

She didn’t want Trevor to be put through that, so she plotted a surprise with Rob, who was also the best man.

While Trevor, who works from WXIX, was waiting for the wedding photographer to take a ‘first look’ photo, he got a tap on the shoulder.

He expected to see Natalie, but instead what he got was Rob, who was in a $25 Goodwill dress that didn’t zip up in the back.

We’re sure Trevor will remember his wedding day for many reasons but he likely won’t ever forget that first look.

Thanks to “Snapshots by Sally Jane” for sharing the surprise video with us.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Onslow County EMS receives national award

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Onslow County EMS Department is receiving recognition for its innovation and patient care with a prestigious national award.

Coronavirus

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

National Politics

Trump’s EPA dumps methane emissions rule for oil, gas fields

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines, formalizing the changes Thursday in the heart of the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir.

National

TV reporter Trevor Peters gets a big surprise on his wedding day

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Television reporter Trevor Peters loves a good prank, but this time he was the victim.

Latest News

News

Community college offers free courses to area high school students

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The start of the fall semester is just a few days away for students at Craven Community College. But before the first day of school, the college is reminding area high school students of a program that allows them to take college courses for free.

News

Funeral services Thursday evening for 5-year-old shot to death in Wilson

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

News

Pitt County criminal court reopen Friday after COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
All Pitt County courts will resume on Friday after some were closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

National Politics

Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Researches working to protect shark population, food sources in North Carolina

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
50 species of sharks can be found right here in North Carolina waters.