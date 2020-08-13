Greenville police officers give out school supplies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A surprise pop-up school supply give-a-way Thursday evening in Greenville as Greenville police officers handed out free backpacks.

Officers gave out the backpacks with free supplies at DMT Cutz Barbershop on Greenville Boulevard. They began at 5:30 and continued as long as supplies and the needed lasted.

The free event was outside, and they say social distancing and mask requirements were followed.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.