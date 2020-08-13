Advertisement

Greenville man facing felony stalking charges

Jonathan Claiborne was arrested on Saturday at a relative’s home in Granville County.
Jonathan Claiborne was arrested on Saturday at a relative’s home in Granville County.(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man remains in jail after police charged him with three counts of felony stalking.

Jonathan Claiborne was arrested on Saturday at a relative’s home in Granville County.

Greenville police say since February 2019, they have charged the 34-year-old man with 25 offenses related to stalking and domestic violence protective order violations involving the same woman.

A magistrate set Claiborne’s bond at $500,000.

