Greenville man facing felony stalking charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man remains in jail after police charged him with three counts of felony stalking.

Jonathan Claiborne was arrested on Saturday at a relative’s home in Granville County.

Greenville police say since February 2019, they have charged the 34-year-old man with 25 offenses related to stalking and domestic violence protective order violations involving the same woman.

A magistrate set Claiborne’s bond at $500,000.

