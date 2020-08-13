Advertisement

ECU political expert weighs in on Biden VP pick

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Earlier this year, Kamala Harris pressed Joe Biden at the Democratic Debate, but as of Tuesday both Biden and Harris are racing to the White House, together.

Tom Eamon is a specialist in American Politics and he said, “Well this was certainly an historic event, in many ways.”

When Biden asked Harris to be his Vice Presidential candidate, she accepted virtually, because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Not too many years ago people said that it would be impossible for someone who is black to win the presidency and going back years before they said, it was impossible for a person who was Catholic to win the presidency,”Eamon said, but historically some have defied those odds. Eamon continued to say, “With Kennedy a person who was Catholic won. With Barack Obama, a person who was African American won so maybe this is just the next or first logical step in the procession.

Harris could be next, she is the former California Attorney General and San Francisco District Attorney.

Marshall Williams, the Dr. Martin Luther King Ministry Outreach President said her nomination as the first African-American women, is representative of our people. “The girls who look like her and all the girls who look up to women now, nowadays need that leadership role in the White House.” Williams went on to say, “I think Joe Biden’s pick will be historic.”

