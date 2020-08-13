Craven County Schools hold their open houses online

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Teachers in the East are busy getting ready for the start of a new school year next week and many things will look different, including the annual back to school open house.

In Craven County, schools are starting the year virtually so that means their open house will also be online.

High schoolers and their families had the chance to meet with their teachers and staff at school through an online platform on Tuesday, and Wednesday, middle school students got their turn.

At Grover C Fields, the assistant principal says they felt having some type of event for their students was important, so they can start the year off right.

Kaitlyn Watson, Assistant Principal says, “It’s really important for us to be able to connect with our parents and our community right now so that they have the information they need to make sure we start the year off successfully.”

The school system is hosting an open house for elementary schools on Thursday.

