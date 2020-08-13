Coastal Carolina Airport adding flights

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The pandemic is forcing airlines to scale back service to many cities, but one carrier is adding flights here in the east.

American Airlines is adding service to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern.

The company will add one flight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting next week.

Then on September ninth, there will be an additional flight every day of the week totaling four daily stops.

Eric Litchfield, the airport’s business manager, says American is seeing more people wanting or needing to fly. “Where were at on our load factors we hitting that criteria with American for them to provide additional flights. So it’s going to allow folks that have to travel the opportunity to travel.”

Managers say American is averaging 80-percent of seats full on its New Bern flights with some at 100-percent capacity.

