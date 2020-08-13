Carteret County Animal Control looking for feedback on county ordinances

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Animal Control Services is reviewing the county animal ordinance and wants your feedback.

The county says they want to make some changes to better serve and address animal care and safety within the county.

You can provide feedback through this survey. It takes about five minutes to complete and must be submitted by Monday, August 31.

The county says the feedback will be used to make changes to the ordinance.

