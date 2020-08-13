Advertisement

Birx says college football players can get back on the field if they’re ‘ultra careful’

She shares what she told LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx believes there is a “way forward” when it comes to college football this fall.

In a sit-down interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Birx shared the message she says she gave Louisiana State University Coach Ed Orgeron.

“They can, as great coaches, coach their team members on what they need to do every day to protect themselves,” Birx said. “Because one slip means infection in the team.”

Birx also shared what football players should do in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“When they travel, or when they’re in school, they need to do what I do,” Birx said. “I don’t come out of this mask. When I travel around the United States, I’ve not become COVID positive. I stay in hotels, I dine out, I do all the things that American people are doing. But I do them ultra-carefully.”

A number of college football conferences, like the Big Ten and PAC-12, have announced they will postpone their fall season. There are six conferences that have not yet made a decision: the SEC, the ACC, the Big 12, the Sun Belt Conference, the American Athletic Conference, and Conference USA.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'They ruined everything': Family plans to sue after Houston funeral home mixes up bodies

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
The family says on the day of the funeral, they opened the casket and found a stranger inside, wearing their loved one's special Mexico soccer jersey.

National

Birx’s message to schools: Everybody should be wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Funeral home delivered wrong body in casket to memorial, Houston family says

Updated: 1 hour ago
The family says the funeral home refunded their money after the incident, but they plan on filing a lawsuit.

News

Pitt County DSS observes National Child Support Awareness month.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Pitt County DSS observes National Child Support Awareness month.

Latest News

News

Weather Authority Forecast 8-13-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 8-13-2020

News

Washington Mayor passes away after battling COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to his daughter, Washington Mayor Mac Hodges has passed away after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

News

NCHSAA shortens seasons for all sports due to pandemic, coaches and players react

Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will not play high school football this fall and all other sports will see shortened schedules

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Weak low brings increase rain chances

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Hot and humid air will lead to more afternoon thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

News

Washington Mayor passes away after battling COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Washington Mayor passes away after battling COVID-19