A look inside the 2020-2021 school year

Onslow County school officials say they’ve been working since May to settle the plans for the new school year.
By Liam Collins
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time for the first day back to school. But this year, it’s just six-feet apart from the rest.

Plans for schools re-opening have been laid down. From directional arrows in hallways to practice social distancing, to dividing up desks into cohorts, Jacksonville Commons Elementary School Principal Deborah Huffman says the plans are all about keeping the best education possible for children.

“Children will learn they will work hard for someone that they like and so the relationships are very important,” said Huffman.

Onslow County Schools will be returning using Plan B, meaning students will be in class for two days and learning from home for three. School officials say teachers will be able to check in on students learning from home during breaks for students in school.

“It’s very do-able,” said Jacksonville Commons Elementary School Teacher Octavia Thomas. “We have scheduled breaks in between to wash hands, or if there’s some type of break from your masks. We have physical things in place to be able to do that.”

With all the changes in place, Huffman says it gives them the best opportunity possible for in-person education.

“Students coming to school is critical,” said Huffman. “You have the opportunity to build that relationship face-to-face.”

