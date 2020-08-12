Washington Regional Medical Center to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing every Tuesday and Wednesday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the east is making it easier for you to get tested for COVID-19 throughout the month of August.

Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth will be hosting drive-thru testing every Tuesday and Wednesday all month.

The testing site will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

You don’t need to make an appointment but you should bring your insurance card and ID with you.

You will not get turned away if you cannot pay to get the test.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.