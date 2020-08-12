Advertisement

Volunteers needed at Bertie County donation center

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County is looking for volunteers to help out at its tornado relief donation center.

The county says it needs people to unload donations, unpack boxes and sort through items.

Church, community and youth organizations are welcome.

If you would like to volunteer you are asked to report to the site and ask for Barry Anderson.

The relief donation center is located at Bertie Early College High School, 819 Governors Road, Windsor.

Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

