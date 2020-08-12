Vidant reminding about summer safety for kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With temperatures climbing into the 90's some local health officials want to remind you of ways to keep your family safe.

Ellen Walston is the Safe Kids Pitt County Coordinator at Vidant Medical Center.

She says late summer is among the deadliest times of the year because of the heat.

She says make sure your kids are wearing sunscreen, using umbrellas, and have places to cool down.

People should also look around their cars before locking their doors to make sure no children are inside as temperatures can become deadly inside vehicles in a short amount of time.

Walston also says children should be wearing bike helmets and that the county has received a grant to purchase and distribute them through Greenville Fire-Rescue.

