Tropical Depression 11 continues westward over Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression Eleven continues churning westward in the deep Atlantic, over 500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The depression is expected to reach tropical storm strength late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

Tropical Depression #11 continues westward (Phillip Williams)

The National Hurricane Center has the forecast cone passing north of the Leeward Islands this weekend. At this point, NHC meteorologists are not indicating hurricane potential with this system, and expect some weakening due to upper level wind shear in a few days.

Eastern N.C. is not expected to see any impacts from this storm over the next five days.

