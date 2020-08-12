Advertisement

Tropical Depression 11 continues westward over Atlantic

The latest intensity forecast has the system becoming Josephine late Wednesday or Thursday
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Depression Eleven continues churning westward in the deep Atlantic, over 500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The depression is expected to reach tropical storm strength late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

Tropical Depression #11 continues westward
Tropical Depression #11 continues westward(Phillip Williams)

The National Hurricane Center has the forecast cone passing north of the Leeward Islands this weekend. At this point, NHC meteorologists are not indicating hurricane potential with this system, and expect some weakening due to upper level wind shear in a few days.

Eastern N.C. is not expected to see any impacts from this storm over the next five days.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Back to 90° with scattered PM storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Hot and humid air will lead to more afternoon thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- August 11, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast -- August 11, 2020

Hurricane

National Hurricane Center increases tropical forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
After the busiest start to the season on record, NOAA has adjusted the tropical outlook.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT

Latest News

Weather

Researchers discover link between airflow over Asia and Atlantic hurricanes

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
A team of researchers at the University of Iowa has uncovered a correlation between the East Asia Subtropical Jet Stream and hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-7-2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-7-2020

Hurricane

Isaias: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Pamlico County

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A tornado with max winds of 100 mph was confirmed in Pamlico County.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for August 6, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-6-2020

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT

Hurricane

Beachgoers face increased rip current risk following Isaias

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
While many across the east are picking up the pieces left from Hurricane Isaias, leaders in at least one beach community along the largely-spared coast now face concerns about increased rip currents after the storm.