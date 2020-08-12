Advertisement

Stein Mart files for bankruptcy, may close all locations

Stein Mart has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and it plans to close most, if not all locations.
Stein Mart has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and it plans to close most, if not all locations.(WKYT)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stein Mart has announced its filing for bankruptcy, and it expects to close a significant amount of its locations as a result.

CEO Hunt Hawkins said the effects of the coronavirus on the economy and the existing retail environment are the prime reasons for the decision.

“The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale,” Hawkins said in a news release. “The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.”

Stein Mart operates 281 stores across 30 states. It was founded in Mississippi in 1908.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New Xbox to launch in November

Updated: moments ago
The new console’s price hasn’t been announced, but some experts speculate it will cost around $500.

National

1 injured in Shreveport, La. hospital shooting; police treating as an active shooter situation

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

National

Shooting at Shreveport, La., hospital; Suspect sought

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect at a Shreveport, La., hospital.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Back to 90° with scattered PM storms

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Hot and humid air will lead to more afternoon thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain.

Latest News

National

Empty storefronts in the wake of the pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago

National

Injuries feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

Crime

Man charged with murdering his sister

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
New Bern police say Theodore Luckett shot and killed his sister Tuesday night.

Education

Send your nominations! Teacher of the Week returning next week

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week segment will start back up again Wednesday, August 19.

Crime

Cherry Point Marine facing statutory rape charges

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Atlantic Beach police say 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jonathan Hornsby was charged with three counts of statutory rape.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge in COVID-19 era

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alana Austin
Digital crimes against children are on the rise in the COVID-19 era. Law enforcement and Congress hope to crack down on this disturbing trend.