Several ENC housing authorities receive grants to help residents

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - Several housing authorities in the east are getting money from the federal CARES Act to help people behind on rents and mortgages.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is distributing the money to help people affected financially by the pandemic.

The help comes in the form of vouchers, which can be used to cover housing costs.

Housing authorities in Edenton, Jacksonville, Kinston, New Bern, Washington, Snow Hill and Newport are getting a share of the $630,000 grants.

