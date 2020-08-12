Send your nominations! Teacher of the Week returning next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As students and teachers prepare for a modified school year, it’s more important than ever that we highlight all the hard work of our teachers.

WITN’s Teacher of the Week segment will start back up again on Wednesday, August 19. If you have a superstar teacher you want to see highlighted, send us a nomination at TOTW@witn.com. Include details of why you think your teacher should be chosen and specific examples of their hard work.

We will highlight a different teacher every Wednesday morning on WITN News at Sunrise throughout the school year.

