SCAM ALERT: Phishing scams on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Phishing scams are reportedly on the rise as people are still working from home.

The better business bureau says if you receive a message asking for personal information or to download an attachment to think twice.

The BBB says these attachments usually contain malware as soon as you download it.

They are reminding you to be cautious of generic emails and to never click on links from someone you don’t know or weren’t expecting a message from.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.