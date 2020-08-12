Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Phishing scams on the rise

Scam Warning
Scam Warning(Source: Pixabay)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Phishing scams are reportedly on the rise as people are still working from home.

The better business bureau says if you receive a message asking for personal information or to download an attachment to think twice.

The BBB says these attachments usually contain malware as soon as you download it.

They are reminding you to be cautious of generic emails and to never click on links from someone you don’t know or weren’t expecting a message from.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jims Forecast: Back to 90° with scattered PM storms

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
Hot and humid air will lead to more afternoon thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain.

Local

Washington Regional Medical Center to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing every Tuesday and Wednesday

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth will be hosting drive-thru testing every Tuesday and Wednesday all month.

Crime

Police investigating armed robbery near ECU

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU and Greenville police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a group of people with a gun near 10th and Cotanche streets overnight.

News

Pitt County Court canceled August 12 due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sessions of small claims, district and superior court are canceled for August 12

Latest News

News

Mother remembers son by raising awareness of rare syndrome

Updated: 5 hours ago
One mother in East is keeping her son’s memory alive while also bringing awareness to a very rare syndrome.

News

Greenville Fire/Rescue gets new purple and gold fire truck

Updated: 6 hours ago
Greenville Fire/Rescue is rolling out a brand new addition to its fleet that is perfect for our part of the state.

News

Megamillions 08-11-20

Updated: 6 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

NCEL 08-11-20

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 07-29-20

News

Internal Investigation underway at Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Facebook live video of an incident involving a man and a law enforcement official from the east that has more than 5,000 views is raising questions

News

Internal Investigation underway at Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
A man was taken down to the ground in an altercation with a deputy, but what led to this incident is unclear