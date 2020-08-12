Advertisement

Police investigating armed robbery near ECU

(WIBW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU and Greenville police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a group of people with a gun near 10th and Cotanche streets overnight.

Officers say it happened at 1 a.m. They say the man chased a group of people with guns before running away toward Cotanche Street. A detailed description of the person was not given.

If you have any information, call Greenville police at 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

