Police investigating armed robbery near ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU and Greenville police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a group of people with a gun near 10th and Cotanche streets overnight.

Officers say it happened at 1 a.m. They say the man chased a group of people with guns before running away toward Cotanche Street. A detailed description of the person was not given.

If you have any information, call Greenville police at 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

